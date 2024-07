Donald Trump, victimă a unei tentative de asasinat. A fost împușcat în timpul unui discurs electoral

July 13, 2024, Butler, Pennsylvania, USA: DONALD TRUMP, 78, has very close call, as former President is bloodied, yet okay, in a multiple round assassination attempt. American Republican politician was speaking to a large crowd, was immediately rushed off stage after gunfire, in the middle of his campaign rally, on a sunny blue skied Saturday afternoon. Bullet pierced Trump's right ear. A rally attendee was killed in. A defiant Trump, shouted ''Fight! Fight! Fight!'' with a bloody face as he left the stage, surrounded by the Secret Service agents, pumped his fist high in the air. Trump's stated on social media that he is ''fine''. (Credit Image: © Hu Yousong/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)