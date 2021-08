Antonio Guterres (ONU): Nu trebuie și nu putem să abandonăm populaţia Afganistanului! Lumea trebuie să se unească pentru a garanta că drepturile omului sunt respectate

June 18, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses press after re-election for the second term at UN Headquarters. Amina Mohammed was chosen by SG to serve as his deputy during second term. Antonio Gutterres in his remarks outlined main priorities for his second term as SG of United Nations. (Credit Image: © Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)