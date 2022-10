Consiliul Federației Ruse a votat anexarea. Mai urmează doar semnătura lui Putin

8287053 30.09.2022 From left, Kherson region head Vladimir Saldo, Zaporizhzhia region head Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, DPR head Denis Pushilin and LPR head Leonid Pasechnik react after signing the agreements that formally reunite Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) with Russia at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik