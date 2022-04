Ziua 66 de război: Mii de ucraineni din Mariupol au fost deportați în Rusia și torturați

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - APRIL 26: A burnt tank of the Donetsk army is seen in the city of Mariupol on April 26, 2022. Mariupol is progressively establishing a quiet existence today. People in locations where hostilities have just lately erupted still have nothing to eat, no water, and have only recently been able to dwell in basements. People also have to deal with the fact that many of their neighbors who died under the rubble remain nearby - no one has yet been able to collect and bury these bodies. Leon Klein / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM