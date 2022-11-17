Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile

Campionatul Mondial din Qatar începe duminică, iar noi vă prezentăm cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor juca meciurile de la turneul final.

Stadionul Lusail, cu o capacitate de 80.000 de locuri, va găzdui finala Cupei Mondiale.

E a 22-a ediție a Cupei Mondiale, ultima care se va disputa în sistemul cu 32 de echipe. De la ediția din 2026, care va fi în SUA, Mexic şi Canada, numărul selecționatelor va crește la 48, potrivit .

Stadionul Lusail

cu o capacitate de 80.000 de locuri, această arenă va găzdui și . Apoi, arena va fi transformată „într-un centru comunitar cu facilităţi municipale, inclusiv locuinţe, magazine, şcoli, cafenele, facilităţi sportive şi clinici medicale.”



Lusail stadium illuminates the night 😮 — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en)

Stadionul Khalifa

cel mai vechi stadion de la turneul final din acest an are o capacitate de 40.000 de locuri. Aici au avut loc competiții importante, inclusiv Campionatul Mondial de Atletism, în 2019.

Built in 1976, re-opened in 2006. The Khalifa International Stadium is a stadium rich in history and will be hosting Round 16 AND the Third Place match that will hold 40,000 football fans around the globe! ✌️ — Pundits Ball Re-branded (@PunditsB)

Stadionul Al Janoub

cu o capacitate acum de 40.000 de locuri, arena va rămâne cu doar 20.000 de locuri: „unor proiecte de dezvoltare dedicate fotbalului în străinătate.”

There are architects and then there’s Zaha Hadid. Al Janoub Stadium Qatar.

Qatar22 World cup — Hustler-in-chief (@ajijolahb)

Stadionul Education City

inaugurat în 2020, acest stadion va rămâne și el cu doar 20.000 de locuri după Cupa Mondială. În timpul competiției, va putea găzdui 40.000 de oameni.

20.000 de locuri vor fi donate „unei ţări care nu dispune de facilităţi sportive”.



Combining the power of football and knowledge, Education City Stadium is designed with ultra-modern and traditional Islamic architecture. ⚽️ This amazing stadium can hold 40,000 passionate football fans around the world! 🙌 | | — OLE777 (@OLE777_Official)

Stadionul Ahmad Bin Ali

renovată pentru Campionatul Mondial, această arenă reinaugurată în decembrie 2020 va avea și ea doar 20.000 de locuri după turneul final.



https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Froadto2022en%2Fstatus%2F1591101816456024064&widget=Tweet

Stadionul Al Bayt

arena va fi complet modificată după turneul final. Astfel, aici o să apară un hotel de cinci stele, o sală de sport, dar și un spital de medicină sportivă.



this is al bayt stadium!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

— kimraaaa. (@rahmdess27)

Stadionul Al Thumama

inaugurat și el anul trecut, acest stadion va rămâne cu 20.000 de locuri, după turneul final. La Campionatul Mondial, capacitatea va fi de 40.000 de locuri. Apoi, în locul unei tribune se vor deschide o clinică sportivă, dar și un hotel cochet.



Inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ – A traditional woven cap. The Al Thumama Stadium is simple yet rich in culture and tradition of Qataris. ❤️ Excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet? We are! ⚽️ | | — OLE777 (@OLE777_Official)

Stadionul 974

arena din Doha a fost inaugurată anul trecut și va fi dezmembrată în întregime după turneul final, fiind singurul stadion fără aer condiționat, dintre cele pe care se vor juca meciuri la turneul final.