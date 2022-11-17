Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile

Campionatul Mondial din Qatar începe duminică, iar noi vă prezentăm cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor juca meciurile de la turneul final.
Stadionul Lusail, cu o capacitate de 80.000 de locuri, va găzdui finala Cupei Mondiale.
E a 22-a ediție a Cupei Mondiale, ultima care se va disputa în sistemul cu 32 de echipe. De la ediția din 2026, care va fi în SUA, Mexic şi Canada, numărul selecționatelor va crește la 48, potrivit ProSport.
Lusail stadium illuminates the night 😮 #Qatar2022 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/S578QBAw6f
— Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 6, 2022
Built in 1976, re-opened in 2006.
The Khalifa International Stadium is a stadium rich in history and will be hosting Round 16 AND the Third Place match that will hold 40,000 football fans around the globe! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/qvYca0S1lC
— Pundits Ball Re-branded (@PunditsB) November 15, 2022
There are architects and then there’s Zaha Hadid.
Al Janoub Stadium Qatar.
Qatar22 World cup pic.twitter.com/rhHhjmfkfx
— Hustler-in-chief (@ajijolahb) November 16, 2022
Combining the power of football and knowledge, Education City Stadium is designed with ultra-modern and traditional Islamic architecture. ⚽️
This amazing stadium can hold 40,000 passionate football fans around the world! 🙌#OLE777 | #FIFAWorldCup | #Sportsbetting pic.twitter.com/TTbe1bkssa
— OLE777 (@OLE777_Official) November 11, 2022
https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Froadto2022en%2Fstatus%2F1591101816456024064&widget=Tweet
this is al bayt stadium!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
pic.twitter.com/Wv05OFrbdj
— kimraaaa. (@rahmdess27) November 17, 2022
Inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ – A traditional woven cap.
The Al Thumama Stadium is simple yet rich in culture and tradition of Qataris. ❤️
Excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet? We are! ⚽️#OLE777 | #FIFAWorldCup | #Sportsbetting pic.twitter.com/Oy4tgh97nk
— OLE777 (@OLE777_Official) November 10, 2022
Inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ – A traditional woven cap.
The Al Thumama Stadium is simple yet rich in culture and tradition of Qataris. ❤️
Excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet? We are! ⚽️#OLE777 | #FIFAWorldCup | #Sportsbetting pic.twitter.com/Oy4tgh97nk
— OLE777 (@OLE777_Official) November 10, 2022