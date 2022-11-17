B1 Inregistrari!
Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile

Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile

B1.ro
17 nov. 2022, 11:55
Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile
Campionatul Mondial din Qatar 2022: cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor desfășura meciurile. Foto: Twitter

Campionatul Mondial din Qatar începe duminică, iar noi vă prezentăm cum arată cele opt stadioane pe care se vor juca meciurile de la turneul final.

Stadionul Lusail, cu o capacitate de 80.000 de locuri, va găzdui finala Cupei Mondiale.

E a 22-a ediție a Cupei Mondiale, ultima care se va disputa în sistemul cu 32 de echipe. De la ediția din 2026, care va fi în SUA, Mexic şi Canada, numărul selecționatelor va crește la 48, potrivit ProSport.

Stadionul Lusail

    • cu o capacitate de 80.000 de locuri, această arenă va găzdui și finala Cupei Mondiale. Apoi, arena va fi transformată „într-un centru comunitar cu facilităţi municipale, inclusiv locuinţe, magazine, şcoli, cafenele, facilităţi sportive şi clinici medicale.”

Stadionul Khalifa

  • cel mai vechi stadion de la turneul final din acest an are o capacitate de 40.000 de locuri. Aici au avut loc competiții importante, inclusiv Campionatul Mondial de Atletism, în 2019.

Stadionul Al Janoub

  • cu o capacitate acum de 40.000 de locuri, arena va rămâne cu doar 20.000 de locuri: jumătate vor fi donate „unor proiecte de dezvoltare dedicate fotbalului în străinătate.”

Stadionul Education City

    • inaugurat în 2020, acest stadion va rămâne și el cu doar 20.000 de locuri după Cupa Mondială. În timpul competiției, va putea găzdui 40.000 de oameni.
      20.000 de locuri vor fi donate „unei ţări care nu dispune de facilităţi sportive”.

Stadionul Ahmad Bin Ali

    • renovată pentru Campionatul Mondial, această arenă reinaugurată în decembrie 2020 va avea și ea doar 20.000 de locuri după turneul final.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Froadto2022en%2Fstatus%2F1591101816456024064&widget=Tweet

Stadionul Al Bayt

    • arena va fi complet modificată după turneul final. Astfel, aici o să apară un hotel de cinci stele, o sală de sport, dar și un spital de medicină sportivă.

Stadionul Al Thumama

    • inaugurat și el anul trecut, acest stadion va rămâne cu 20.000 de locuri, după turneul final. La Campionatul Mondial, capacitatea va fi de 40.000 de locuri. Apoi, în locul unei tribune se vor deschide o clinică sportivă, dar și un hotel cochet.

Stadionul 974

  • arena din Doha a fost inaugurată anul trecut și va fi dezmembrată în întregime după turneul final, fiind singurul stadion fără aer condiționat, dintre cele pe care se vor juca meciuri la turneul final.

