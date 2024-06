Ucraina ripostează: Atacuri cu drone asupra Moscovei și altor regiuni ruse strategice

Sistemele ruse de apărare aeriană contracarează atacul cu drone ucrainene. Ministerul rus al Apărării anunță că au fost doborâte 20 de dispozitive lansate de Ucraina împotriva mai multor regiuni, inclusiv Moscova, Tula, Kaluga și Briansk.

⚡️It is reported that 5 UAVs were shot down in 🇷🇺Moscow at night, and 20 drones attacked other Russian cities. A high-rise building was hit in Tula, and explosions were also recorded in Smolensk. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, all drones were shot…

— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian)