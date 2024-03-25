B1 Inregistrari!
B1 LIVE!
Acasa » Externe » Alertă cu bombă la Moscova. Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate de urgență (VIDEO)

Alertă cu bombă la Moscova. Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate de urgență (VIDEO)

Ana Maria
25 mart. 2024, 15:29
Alertă cu bombă la Moscova. Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate de urgență (VIDEO)
Sursa foto: X / @nexta_tv

Alertă cu bombă la Moscova. Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate, luni. Este vorba despre centrul comercial Mozaika de pe strada Kozhukhovskaya și două centre comerciale Gorod din zona Lefortovo și pe Ryazansky Prospekt, informează Nexta, pe rețeaua X.

Incendiu puternic la o clădire de birouri din Moscova. Cel puțin 8 oameni au murit (VIDEO)
Externe - 25 iun, 07:59
Incendiu puternic la o clădire de birouri din Moscova. Cel puțin 8 oameni au murit (VIDEO)

Oamenii aflați în aceste mall-uri din Moscova și Sankt Petersburg au fost evacuați de urgență. Cineva ar fi trimis informații către reprezentanții centrelor comerciale că ar fi fost amplasate bombe în interior.

De asemenea, circa 900 de persoane au fost evacuate din Centrul Consultativ și de Diagnostic Izmailovsky (CDC) al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov (NMCRC) din cauza informațiilor despre o posibilă bombă. Nu au existat victime, a declarat serviciul de presă al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov pentru TASS.

„Confirmăm că a existat o evacuare. Clădirea CDC Izmailovsky, adică policlinica, a fost evacuată. 900 de persoane au fost evacuate, nu au existat victime. Se desfășoară acțiuni de investigație”, a spus o sursă agenției TASS, conform Știripesurse.

Tags:
Urmăriți B1TV.ro și pe
Citește și...
Joe Biden se întâlnește cu familia sa la Camp David, în contextul apelurilor de retragere din cursa prezidențială
Externe
Joe Biden se întâlnește cu familia sa la Camp David, în contextul apelurilor de retragere din cursa prezidențială
Explozie într-un restaurant din vestul Turciei. Patru morți și 35 de răniți
Externe
Explozie într-un restaurant din vestul Turciei. Patru morți și 35 de răniți
Atac armat la o nuntă turcească din nord-estul Franței. Un bărbat a fost ucis și mai multe persoane au fost rănite
Externe
Atac armat la o nuntă turcească din nord-estul Franței. Un bărbat a fost ucis și mai multe persoane au fost rănite
Fidesz și Viktor Orban formează o alianță de extremă dreapta cu FPO din Austria și ANO din Cehia. Premierul Ungariei și aliații săi vor un grup în Parlamentul European
Externe
Fidesz și Viktor Orban formează o alianță de extremă dreapta cu FPO din Austria și ANO din Cehia. Premierul Ungariei și aliații săi vor un grup în Parlamentul European
Israelul se poate apăra împotriva amenințărilor din Orientul Mijlociu folosind arme cu potențial catastrofal
Externe
Israelul se poate apăra împotriva amenințărilor din Orientul Mijlociu folosind arme cu potențial catastrofal
Cea mai importantă autostradă din Grecia, închisă din cauza incendiilor
Externe
Cea mai importantă autostradă din Grecia, închisă din cauza incendiilor
Turcia în alertă: Mai mulți români prinși în Kusadasi, unde incendiile de vegetație devastează zona (VIDEO)
Externe
Turcia în alertă: Mai mulți români prinși în Kusadasi, unde incendiile de vegetație devastează zona (VIDEO)
Vot decisiv pentru viitorul Franței: Alegeri anticipate pentru Adunarea Națională
Externe
Vot decisiv pentru viitorul Franței: Alegeri anticipate pentru Adunarea Națională
Germania, a doua națională calificată în sferturile EURO 2024, după o partidă plină de dramatism cu Danemarca
Externe
Germania, a doua națională calificată în sferturile EURO 2024, după o partidă plină de dramatism cu Danemarca
Sute de pompieri se luptă cu un incendiu de vegetație la nord de Atena. Se intervine inclusiv cu aeronave
Externe
Sute de pompieri se luptă cu un incendiu de vegetație la nord de Atena. Se intervine inclusiv cu aeronave
Ultima oră
19:41 - Rareș Bogdan: Dorim ca alegerile să se organizeze la termen și nu vedem niciun motiv să acceptăm capriciile cuiva. De obicei cei care mâncau popcorn sau se visau la Cotroceni au ajuns tineri pensionari (VIDEO)
19:18 - EURO 2024. Presa din Ungaria e uluită de parcursul României, o echipă cu „jucători de nivel mediu”: „Până și românii caută un răspuns”
19:04 - Joe Biden se întâlnește cu familia sa la Camp David, în contextul apelurilor de retragere din cursa prezidențială
18:45 - Explozie într-un restaurant din vestul Turciei. Patru morți și 35 de răniți
18:28 - 50 de hectare dintr-un lan de grâu au ars într-un incendiu violent la Băneasa
18:12 - Atac armat la o nuntă turcească din nord-estul Franței. Un bărbat a fost ucis și mai multe persoane au fost rănite
17:48 - Fidesz și Viktor Orban formează o alianță de extremă dreapta cu FPO din Austria și ANO din Cehia. Premierul Ungariei și aliații săi vor un grup în Parlamentul European
17:28 - Tricolorul asemănat de Adrian Mutu cu un jucător din Generația de Aur: „Are o forță și o viteză incredibilă. E revelația echipei”
17:11 - Canicula se intensifică în București în următoarele două zile. ANM a emis o prognoză specială pentru Capitală
17:00 - Banii pe care îi câștigă România dacă elimină Olanda și se califică în sferturile EURO 2024. UEFA a pus la bătaie un premiu important
Evz.ro
Documente obligatorii. Fără ele nu poți ieși din țară cu mașina
Așa îți protejezi datele din telefon. Durează câteva secunde
Știrile KanalD
Polițistă din penitenciar, filmată în timp ce se iubește cu un deținut periculos, în celula acestuia
Detalii șocante despre măcelul din camera de hotel. Ce s-a întâmplat cu Alexandra: A fost...
Redactia.ro
Anda Adam, în AUTOBUZ în rochie de MIREASĂ! A dat limuzina de lux pe mijlocul de transport
Edi Iordănescu, în doliu. A murit chiar după meciul România - Slovacia
Cine este românca care i-a sucit mințile olandezului Stefan de Vrij. Cei doi s-au căsătorit, iar femeia va susține Olanda în optimi la Euro contra României
Cotidianul.ro
Lupta „patrioților” cu „Louis Vuitton”
Nu te lăsa, Marcele!
Hai-hui in 2
Satul România din America e real! Locul bizar de unde oamenii au fugit
ExpressPress
EURO 2024 România – Olanda, în optimile de finală ale Campionatului European din Germania