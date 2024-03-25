Alertă cu bombă la Moscova. Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate de urgență (VIDEO)

Alertă cu bombă la . Trei centre comerciale au fost evacuate, luni. Este vorba despre centrul comercial Mozaika de pe strada Kozhukhovskaya și două centre comerciale Gorod din zona Lefortovo și pe Ryazansky Prospekt, informează Nexta, pe rețeaua X.

In Moscow, people are being evacuated en masse from shopping centers after reports of mining Evacuations were carried out at the Mozaika shopping center on Kozhukhovskaya Street, and two Gorod shopping centers in the Lefortovo area and on Ryazansky Prospekt. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv)

Oamenii aflați în aceste mall-uri din Moscova și Sankt Petersburg au fost evacuați de urgență. Cineva ar fi trimis informații către reprezentanții centrelor comerciale că ar fi fost amplasate bombe în interior.

Media reports state that people have been evacuated from shopping centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Residents of the Russian capital had to leave the Gorod and Mozaika malls urgently. In St. Petersburg, on the other hand, people were evacuated from the Passage mall. Why?… — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng)

De asemenea, circa 900 de persoane au fost evacuate din Centrul Consultativ și de Diagnostic Izmailovsky (CDC) al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov (NMCRC) din cauza informațiilor despre o posibilă bombă. Nu au existat victime, a declarat serviciul de presă al Centrului Național Medical și Chirurgical Pirogov pentru TASS.

„Confirmăm că a existat o evacuare. Clădirea CDC Izmailovsky, adică policlinica, a fost evacuată. 900 de persoane au fost evacuate, nu au existat victime. Se desfășoară acțiuni de investigație”, a spus o sursă agenției TASS, conform Știripesurse.