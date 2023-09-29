B1 Inregistrari!
Externe » New York, sub ape. În 3 ore a plouat cât pentru o lună

New York, sub ape. În 3 ore a plouat cât pentru o lună

Mirela Ionela Achim
29 sept. 2023, 21:24
New York, sub ape. În 3 ore a plouat cât pentru o lună
Sursa foto: captura video Twitter/ Governor Kathy Hochul

New York este sub ape, după ce a plouat în trei ore cât pentru o lună întreagă.

Peste 25 de milioane de oameni, afectați

Cele mai mare bulevarde ale orașului sunt inundate și închise, iar apa a ajuns până și la metrou și în casele oamenilor. Peste 25 de milioane de oameni sunt afectați de ploile torențiale, conform observatornews.

Chiar și aeroportul LaGuardia a fost închis în urma inundațiilor, iar călătorii sunt sfătuiți să ia legătura cu companiile aeriene, privind zborurile lor, scrie BBC.
Guvernatorul New York-ului a declarat stare de urgență, iar localnicii sunt sfătuiți să nu iasă pe străzi dacă nu este necesar.

