New York, sub ape. În 3 ore a plouat cât pentru o lună

este sub ape, după ce a plouat în trei ore cât pentru o lună întreagă.

Cele mai mare bulevarde ale orașului sunt inundate și închise, iar apa a ajuns până și la metrou și în casele oamenilor. Peste 25 de milioane de oameni sunt afectați de ploile torențiale, conform

New York: The rain isn’t over yet. It is extremely dangerous to travel on flooded streets.

As rain continues to impact downstate areas throughout the day, don’t attempt to walk, bike, or drive in these conditions.

Stay safe.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul)