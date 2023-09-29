New York, sub ape. În 3 ore a plouat cât pentru o lună

New York este sub ape, după ce a plouat în trei ore cât pentru o lună întreagă.
Cele mai mare bulevarde ale orașului sunt inundate și închise, iar apa a ajuns până și la metrou și în casele oamenilor. Peste 25 de milioane de oameni sunt afectați de ploile torențiale, conform observatornews.
New York: The rain isn’t over yet. It is extremely dangerous to travel on flooded streets.
As rain continues to impact downstate areas throughout the day, don’t attempt to walk, bike, or drive in these conditions.
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023
Chiar și aeroportul LaGuardia a fost închis în urma inundațiilor, iar călătorii sunt sfătuiți să ia legătura cu companiile aeriene, privind zborurile lor, scrie BBC.
Guvernatorul New York-ului a declarat stare de urgență, iar localnicii sunt sfătuiți să nu iasă pe străzi dacă nu este necesar.
I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.
Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023