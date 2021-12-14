S-au anunțat nominalizările pentru Globurile de Aur 2022. „Squid Game” și „The Morning Show”, printre favoriții juriului

Globurile de Aur este una dintre cele mai prestigioase și mult așteptate premii din lume. Organizatorii acesteia au anunțat luni, 13 decembrie, nominalizările pentru diferite categorii.
Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor se va desfășura duminică, 9 ianuarie, în Los Angeles. Evenimentul este așteptat cu sufletul la gură de toate vedetele mondiale. Vezi mai multe poze în galeria foto de AICI.
Citește și Miss Universe 2021 este reprezentanta Indiei. Cum arată podiumul
Peliculele cu cele mai multe nominalizări sunt „Power of the Dog”, „Belfast”. Spre surprinderea criticilor, Lady Gaga a fost nominalizată la Globurile de Aur, pentru rolul său în „House of Gucci”.
Citește și: Britney Spears are un plan macabru. Cum vrea să se răzbune pe cel care i-a furat libertatea
Producătorii serialului „Succesion” se bucură de cinci nominalizări. Celebrul „Squid Game” este nominalizat de trei ori, însă, recordul îi aparține serialului „The Morning Show”, care s-a remarcat prin patru nominalizări, în acest an.
Citește și: Florin Piersic, în mare formă la 85 de ani. L-a învins pe Dan Negru la înot. Ce l-a impresionat pe actor cel mai tare în Dubai (VIDEO + FOTO)
„Cyrano”
„Don’t Look Up”
„Licorice Pizza”
„Tick, Tick … Boom!”
„West Side Story”
„Belfast,”
„CODA”
„Dune”
„King Richard”
„The Power of the Dog”
„Compartment No. 6”
„Drive My Car”
„The Hand of God”
„A Hero”
„Parallel Mothers”
Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”
Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, „Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin , „Being the Ricardos”
„Be Alive” from „King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
„Dos Orugitas” from „Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
„Down to Joy” from „Belfast” – Van Morrison
„Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from „Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
„No Time to Die” from „No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Ben Affleck, „The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, „Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, „Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, „CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog”
Caitríona Balfe, „Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard”
Ruth Negga, „Passing”
Leonardo DiCaprio, „Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, „Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Cooper Hoffman, „Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, „In the Heights”
„Encanto”
„Flee”
„Luca”
„My Sunny Maad”
„Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, „King Richard”
Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, „House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, „Spencer”
Marion Cotillard, „Annette”
Alana Haim, „Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, „Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, „Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, „West Side Story”
Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”
Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, „The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, „Dune”
„The French Dispatch”
„Encanto”
„The Power of the Dog”
„Parallel Mothers”
„Dune”
Anthony Anderson, „Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, „The Great”
Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, „Ted Lasso”
Hannah Einbender, „Hacks”
Elle Fanning, „The Great”
Issa Rae, „Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, „black-ish”
Jean Smart, „Hacks”
Brian Cox, „Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, „Squid Game”
Billy Porter, „Pose”
Jeremy Strong, „Succession”
Omar Sy, „Lupin”
Uzo Aduba, „In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, „The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, „The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, „The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, „Pose”
Paul Bettany, „WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, „Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, „Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, „Halston”
Tahar Rahim, „The Serpent”
Jessica Chastain, „Scenes From a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, „Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, „WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, „Maid”
Kate Winslet, „Mare of Easttown”
„Lupin”
„The Morning Show”
„Pose”
„Squid Game”
„Succession”
„Dopesick”
„Impeachment: American Crime Story”
„Maid”
„Mare of Easttown”
„The Underground Railroad”
Jennifer Coolidge, „White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, „Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, „Maid”
Sarah Snook, „Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso”
Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, „Succession”
Mark Duplass, „The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, „Ted Lasso”
Oh Yeong-su, „Squid Game”
„The Great”
„Hacks”
„Only Murders in the Building”
„Reservation Dogs”
„Ted Lasso”