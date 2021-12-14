S-au anunțat nominalizările pentru Globurile de Aur 2022. „Squid Game” și „The Morning Show”, printre favoriții juriului

Globurile de Aur este una dintre cele mai prestigioase și mult așteptate premii din lume. Organizatorii acesteia au anunțat luni, 13 decembrie, nominalizările pentru diferite categorii.

Lady Gaga, apariție surprinzătoare

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor se va desfășura duminică, 9 ianuarie, în Los Angeles. Evenimentul este așteptat cu sufletul la gură de toate vedetele mondiale. Vezi mai multe poze în galeria foto de AICI.

Peliculele cu cele mai multe nominalizări sunt „Power of the Dog”, „Belfast”. Spre surprinderea criticilor, Lady Gaga a fost nominalizată la Globurile de Aur, pentru rolul său în „House of Gucci”.

Producătorii serialului „Succesion” se bucură de cinci nominalizări. Celebrul „Squid Game” este nominalizat de trei ori, însă, recordul îi aparține serialului „The Morning Show”, care s-a remarcat prin patru nominalizări, în acest an.

Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2022

Film – Musical sau comedie

„Cyrano”

„Don’t Look Up”

„Licorice Pizza”

„Tick, Tick … Boom!”

„West Side Story”

Film – Dramă

„Belfast,”

„CODA”

„Dune”

„King Richard”

„The Power of the Dog”

Film într-o limbă străină

„Compartment No. 6”

„Drive My Car”

„The Hand of God”

„A Hero”

„Parallel Mothers”

Scenariu

Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”

Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, „Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin , „Being the Ricardos”

Melodie Originală

„Be Alive” from „King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

„Dos Orugitas” from „Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

„Down to Joy” from „Belfast” – Van Morrison

„Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from „Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

„No Time to Die” from „No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Actor într-un rol secundar

Ben Affleck, „The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, „Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, „Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, „CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog”

Actriţă într-un rol secundar

Caitríona Balfe, „Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard”

Ruth Negga, „Passing”

Actor într-un musical sau comedie

Leonardo DiCaprio, „Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, „Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, „Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, „In the Heights”

Film de animaţie

„Encanto”

„Flee”

„Luca”

„My Sunny Maad”

„Raya and the Last Dragon”

Actor într-o dramă

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, „King Richard”

Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Actriţă într-o dramă

Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, „House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, „Spencer”

Actriţă într-un musical sau comedie

Marion Cotillard, „Annette”

Alana Haim, „Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, „Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, „Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, „West Side Story”

Regizor

Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”

Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, „The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, „Dune”

Coloană sonoră

„The French Dispatch”

„Encanto”

„The Power of the Dog”

„Parallel Mothers”

„Dune”

Televiziune

Actor într-un rol principal într-un serial de comedie sau musical

Anthony Anderson, „Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, „The Great”

Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, „Ted Lasso”

Actriţă într-un rol principal într-un serial de comedie sau musical

Hannah Einbender, „Hacks”

Elle Fanning, „The Great”

Issa Rae, „Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, „black-ish”

Jean Smart, „Hacks”

Actor într-un rol principal într-un serial dramă

Brian Cox, „Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, „Squid Game”

Billy Porter, „Pose”

Jeremy Strong, „Succession”

Omar Sy, „Lupin”

Actriţă într-un rol principal într-un serial dramă

Uzo Aduba, „In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, „The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, „The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, „The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, „Pose”

Actor într-o miniserie sau film pentru tv

Paul Bettany, „WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, „Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, „Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, „Halston”

Tahar Rahim, „The Serpent”

Actriţă într-o miniserie sau film pentru tv

Jessica Chastain, „Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, „Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, „WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, „Maid”

Kate Winslet, „Mare of Easttown”

Cel mai bun serial dramă

„Lupin”

„The Morning Show”

„Pose”

„Squid Game”

„Succession”

Cea mai bună miniserie sau peliculă pentru tv

„Dopesick”

„Impeachment: American Crime Story”

„Maid”

„Mare of Easttown”

„The Underground Railroad”

Actriţă într-un rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film de televiziune

Jennifer Coolidge, „White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, „Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, „Maid”

Sarah Snook, „Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso”

Actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film de televiziune

Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, „Succession”

Mark Duplass, „The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, „Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, „Squid Game”

Cel mai bun serial de comedie sau musical

„The Great”

„Hacks”

„Only Murders in the Building”

„Reservation Dogs”

„Ted Lasso”