Furtună devastatoare: 15 tineri au fost răniți la un festival din Slovacia

12 July 2024, Slovakia, Trencin: The main stage of the festival "Pohoda" (coziness or comfort) is only partially standing on the airport grounds in Trencin. Festival has been cancelled prematurely after a storm devastated the site and several visitors were injured. ple. Photo: Jaroslav Novák/TASR/dpa