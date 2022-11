Mobilizarea cetățenilor ruși la război continuă în mod neoficial

RUSSIA, SVERDLOVSK REGION - OCTOBER 28, 2022: Mobilized reservists of the Russian Army undergo combat training at the Central Military District Training Centre in the village of Yelansky. The reservists are trained to use ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns in combat. President Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21; the mobilization is scheduled to be over by early November 2022 (Credit Image: © Donat Sorokin/TASS via ZUMA Press)