Incendii în apropiere de Podul Londrei. Zeci de pompieri au intervenit pentru lichidarea flăcărilor. Patru linii de cale ferată au fost închise (VIDEO)

Vladimir Ionescu
17 aug. 2022, 14:08
Foto: captură Twitter / London Fire Brigade

Peste 70 de pompieri se luptă cu două incendii separate în apropiere de podul Londrei, transmite BBC.

În arcadele căii ferate de pe Union Street a fost raportat un incendiu major. Zece echipaje lucrează pentru a-l ține sub control.

Alte trei echipaje de pompieri se află în gara de la Podul Londrei, acolo unde a izbucnit un incendiu ceva mai mic și a provocat un fum dens.

Autoritățile britanice spun că au fost închise patru linii de cale ferată, fiind parțial suspendată și linia Jubilee a metroului.

