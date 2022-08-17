Incendii în apropiere de Podul Londrei. Zeci de pompieri au intervenit pentru lichidarea flăcărilor. Patru linii de cale ferată au fost închise (VIDEO)

Peste 70 de pompieri se luptă cu două incendii separate în apropiere de podul Londrei, transmite .

În arcadele căii ferate de pe Union Street a fost raportat un incendiu major. Zece echipaje lucrează pentru a-l ține sub control.

Alte trei echipaje de pompieri se află în gara de la Podul Londrei, acolo unde a izbucnit un incendiu ceva mai mic și a provocat un fum dens.

Autoritățile britanice spun că au fost închise patru linii de cale ferată, fiind parțial suspendată și linia Jubilee a metroului.

Please avoid the area whilst we work to bring the fire under control in . There is a lot of smoke – so keep windows and doors closed

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire under the railway arches in . Trains to and from are affected and several buildings have been evacuated

— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire)