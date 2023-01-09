Momente pe panică pe o plajă din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau (VIDEO)

Clipe de panică pe o plajă aglomerată din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat la doar câțiva metri de țărm, apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau.

Se pare că acesta înota aproape de țărmul Mullaloo Beachy, o plajă populară din orașul australian Perth.

Din fericire nimeni nicio persoană nu a fost rănită.

Autoritățile au hotărât să închidă temporar plaja, fiind deja a doua oară într-o săptămână când este interzis înotul din cauza rechinilor observați la mal.

Mullaloo Beach in Perth, Western Australia was closed after an eight-foot tiger shark nicknamed „Trevor” was spotted near the shore for the second time in a week.

De asemenea, pe 5 ianuarie un alt rechin a fost observat înotând în aceeași zonă. Plaja a fost extrem de aglomerată în această perioadă, deoarece elevii din Australia sunt în vacanță, notează .

A tiger shark has drawn quite the crowd at Mullaloo Beach.

Footage shows the curious shark swimming within just metres of the shore, forcing swimmers to flee the water, while onlookers gathered to get a glimpse.

Credit: @wanderlust_flyer

— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS)