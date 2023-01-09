B1 Inregistrari!
Momente pe panică pe o plajă din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau (VIDEO)

Momente pe panică pe o plajă din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau (VIDEO)

Ana Beatrice
09 ian. 2023, 23:50
Momente pe panică pe o plajă din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau (VIDEO)
Sursa Foto: Captură Video/ Twitter/ @Newsweek

Clipe de panică pe o plajă aglomerată din Australia. Un rechin-tigru a fost observat la doar câțiva metri de țărm, apropiindu-se de persoanele care înotau.

Rechin-tigru surprins la doar câțiva metri de țărm

Se pare că acesta înota aproape de țărmul Mullaloo Beachy, o plajă populară din orașul australian Perth.

Din fericire nimeni nicio persoană nu a fost rănită.

Autoritățile au hotărât să închidă temporar plaja, fiind deja a doua oară într-o săptămână când este interzis înotul din cauza rechinilor observați la mal.

De asemenea, pe 5 ianuarie un alt rechin a fost observat înotând în aceeași zonă. Plaja a fost extrem de aglomerată în această perioadă, deoarece elevii din Australia sunt în vacanță, notează SkyNews.

