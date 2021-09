Polonia, sancționată cu cea mai mare amendă zilnică din istoria UE pentru că nu a oprit exploatarea la mina Turow

July 5, 2021, Bogatynia, Poland: General view on open-cast lignite mine in Turów in Poland (in Polish Kopalnia Wêgla Brunatnego Turów S.A.)..The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground water away from inhabited areas and has other negative effects on Czech residents. Nonetheless, the Polish government extended a concession to allow mining at Turow to continue until 2044. The Court of Justice of the European Union said on juny that Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by state-run PGE (Credit Image: © Slavek Ruta/ZUMA Wire)