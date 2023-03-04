Sute de mii de oameni pe străzile din Israel, împotriva reformei judiciare. Violențe la protestul de la Tel Aviv (FOTO, VIDEO)

Sute de mii de israelieni au ieșit sâmbătă seară pe străzile țării pentru a protesta împotriva reformei judiciare, iar manifestația de la Tel Aviv a devenit violentă, cu demonstranții încercând să treacă de blocada poliției, potrivit .

Se estimează că pe străzile Israelului au ieșit sute de mii de protestatari. Un purtător de cuvânt din poliție spune că în jur de 200 dintre aceștia au încercat să pătrundă prin blocada din zona Hashalom de la Tel Aviv și că forțele de ordine fac eforturi pentru a-i opri.

Autoritățile susține că demonstranții au trecut de blocadele de la Autostrada Ayalon și încearcă să blocheze drumul. Forțele de ordine au intervenit cu tunuri cu apă pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

For those who enjoy this stuff: the water cannons in Tel Aviv. Thus far 3 arrests in Tel Aviv, 4 in Jerusalem

Thousands have broken through police barriers in Tel Aviv and are marching on Ayalon, the city’s main highway, chanting “Ben Gvir is a terrorist”. Yesterday, Ben Gvir instructed police to prevent this from happening

Pe parcursul protestului de la Tel Aviv, patru persoane au fost arestate pentru tulburarea ordinii publice.

The situation is getting heated in the Israeli capital. They are trying to burn Tel Aviv down. Why does the left always have to set things ablaze?

In Israel, tens of thousands of people took part in mass protests against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his proposed judicial reform.

The largest demonstration took place outside the complex of government buildings in the east of Tel Aviv

