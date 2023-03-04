Sute de mii de oameni pe străzile din Israel, împotriva reformei judiciare. Violențe la protestul de la Tel Aviv (FOTO, VIDEO)

Sute de mii de israelieni au ieșit sâmbătă seară pe străzile țării pentru a protesta împotriva reformei judiciare, iar manifestația de la Tel Aviv a devenit violentă, cu demonstranții încercând să treacă de blocada poliției, potrivit The Jerusalem Post.
Se estimează că pe străzile Israelului au ieșit sute de mii de protestatari. Un purtător de cuvânt din poliție spune că în jur de 200 dintre aceștia au încercat să pătrundă prin blocada din zona Hashalom de la Tel Aviv și că forțele de ordine fac eforturi pentru a-i opri.
Autoritățile susține că demonstranții au trecut de blocadele de la Autostrada Ayalon și încearcă să blocheze drumul. Forțele de ordine au intervenit cu tunuri cu apă pentru a dispersa mulțimea.
For those who enjoy this stuff: the water cannons in Tel Aviv. Thus far 3 arrests in Tel Aviv, 4 in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/J2Isx2dYvv
— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 4, 2023
Thousands have broken through police barriers in Tel Aviv and are marching on Ayalon, the city’s main highway, chanting “Ben Gvir is a terrorist”. Yesterday, Ben Gvir instructed police to prevent this from happening pic.twitter.com/OFonpfdXBx
— Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar) March 4, 2023
Pe parcursul protestului de la Tel Aviv, patru persoane au fost arestate pentru tulburarea ordinii publice.
The situation is getting heated in the Israeli capital. They are trying to burn Tel Aviv down. Why does the left always have to set things ablaze? #Israel pic.twitter.com/70TsB8TDFJ
— Judgy Emoji (@JudgyEmoji) March 4, 2023
In Israel, tens of thousands of people took part in mass protests against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his proposed judicial reform.
The largest demonstration took place outside the complex of government buildings in the east of Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/UvKtHfUBRd
— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) March 4, 2023
Au avut loc manifestații și la Rehovot, Rishon Lezion, Herzliya și Haifa. Sute de demonstrați s-au adunat și la locuința ministrului justiției, Yariv Levin, din Modiin.
Thousands of Israelis intensified their anti-government protests in multiple locations including
Tel Aviv.
Police used water cannons on protesters attempting to block Ayalon highway.#Palestine #Israel #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/5ZIJ06iw34
— 𝘒𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘫𝘢🇵🇸𝘙𝘦𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘈𝘊𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 (@KatSuleman) March 4, 2023
For the ninth week in a row, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of #TelAviv on Saturday night to protest against the highly controversial #reform of the #judicial system desired by Prime Minister @IsraeliPM and deemed to be anti-democratic #Israel pic.twitter.com/SBiRviJBPF
— MIDEAST TODAY (@MideastToday) March 4, 2023
La proteste s-au alăturat și membrii opoziției.
„Credem în această țară”, a declarat fostul premier Yair Lapid, la Herzliya.
„Credem că nu existăm dacă Israelul nu este o democrație liberală puternică. Credem în binele comun chiar dacă guvernul încearcă să ne divizeze. Credem că drepturile noastre de bază nu sunt ceva ce guvernul ne-a dat cadou și că, cu siguranță, nu sunt ceva ce guvernul ne poate lua.