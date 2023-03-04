B1 Inregistrari!
B1 LIVE!
Acasa » Externe » Sute de mii de oameni pe străzile din Israel, împotriva reformei judiciare. Violențe la protestul de la Tel Aviv (FOTO, VIDEO)

Sute de mii de oameni pe străzile din Israel, împotriva reformei judiciare. Violențe la protestul de la Tel Aviv (FOTO, VIDEO)

Vladimir Ionescu
04 mart. 2023, 23:50
Sute de mii de oameni pe străzile din Israel, împotriva reformei judiciare. Violențe la protestul de la Tel Aviv (FOTO, VIDEO)
Sursa foto: captură video Twitter @jaccocharite / TACC

Sute de mii de israelieni au ieșit sâmbătă seară pe străzile țării pentru a protesta împotriva reformei judiciare, iar manifestația de la Tel Aviv a devenit violentă, cu demonstranții încercând să treacă de blocada poliției, potrivit The Jerusalem Post.

Proteste în Israel împotriva reformei judiciare

Se estimează că pe străzile Israelului au ieșit sute de mii de protestatari. Un purtător de cuvânt din poliție spune că în jur de 200 dintre aceștia au încercat să pătrundă prin blocada din zona Hashalom de la Tel Aviv și că forțele de ordine fac eforturi pentru a-i opri.

Viktor Orban va muta ambasada Ungariei de la Tel Aviv la Ierusalim
Externe - 03 mar, 12:48
Viktor Orban va muta ambasada Ungariei de la Tel Aviv la Ierusalim

Autoritățile susține că demonstranții au trecut de blocadele de la Autostrada Ayalon și încearcă să blocheze drumul. Forțele de ordine au intervenit cu tunuri cu apă pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

Pe parcursul protestului de la Tel Aviv, patru persoane au fost arestate pentru tulburarea ordinii publice.

Au avut loc manifestații și la Rehovot, Rishon Lezion, Herzliya și Haifa. Sute de demonstrați s-au adunat și la locuința ministrului justiției, Yariv Levin, din Modiin.

La proteste s-au alăturat și membrii opoziției.

„Credem în această țară”, a declarat fostul premier Yair Lapid, la Herzliya.

„Credem că nu existăm dacă Israelul nu este o democrație liberală puternică. Credem în binele comun chiar dacă guvernul încearcă să ne divizeze. Credem că drepturile noastre de bază nu sunt ceva ce guvernul ne-a dat cadou și că, cu siguranță, nu sunt ceva ce guvernul ne poate lua.

Tags:
Urmăriți B1TV.ro și pe
Citește și...
Republica Moldova și-a ales reprezentantul la Eurovision 2023! Piesa cu care merge la concursul de la Liverpool (VIDEO)
Externe
Republica Moldova și-a ales reprezentantul la Eurovision 2023! Piesa cu care merge la concursul de la Liverpool (VIDEO)
Bulgaria a distrus „cantități uriașe” de vaccinuri împotriva COVID-19 expirate și contractul cu Pfizer o obligă să cumpere în continuare, spune ministrul sănătății
Externe
Bulgaria a distrus „cantități uriașe” de vaccinuri împotriva COVID-19 expirate și contractul cu Pfizer o obligă să cumpere în continuare, spune ministrul sănătății
Ion Petrescu: Retorica Budapestei nu impresionează pe nimeni. Viktor Orban vizează măsuri favorabile Budapestei la Bruxelles, pentru că în NATO nu te joci și nu te joci cu SUA (VIDEO)
Externe
Ion Petrescu: Retorica Budapestei nu impresionează pe nimeni. Viktor Orban vizează măsuri favorabile Budapestei la Bruxelles, pentru că în NATO nu te joci și nu te joci cu SUA (VIDEO)
Misiunea americană din Siria încă merită riscul, a declarat principalul general al SUA, Mark Milley, după o vizită neanunțată. Mai multe atacuri înregistrate de la începutul anului
Externe
Misiunea americană din Siria încă merită riscul, a declarat principalul general al SUA, Mark Milley, după o vizită neanunțată. Mai multe atacuri înregistrate de la începutul anului
Prințul Harry spune că unii soldați britanici nu erau „neapărat de acord” cu războiul din Afganistan
Externe
Prințul Harry spune că unii soldați britanici nu erau „neapărat de acord” cu războiul din Afganistan
Giorgia Meloni neagă că guvernul Italiei ar fi avut vreo vină în naufragiul soldat cu aproape 70 de morți
Externe
Giorgia Meloni neagă că guvernul Italiei ar fi avut vreo vină în naufragiul soldat cu aproape 70 de morți
Col. (r) Marin Alniței: Rușii nu țin cont de pierderi în încercarea de a ocupa orașul Bahmut. Fiecare metru de pământ ucrainean costă forțele ruse sute de vieți (VIDEO)
Externe
Col. (r) Marin Alniței: Rușii nu țin cont de pierderi în încercarea de a ocupa orașul Bahmut. Fiecare metru de pământ ucrainean costă forțele ruse sute de vieți (VIDEO)
Laura Codruța Kovesi, în Ucraina: Împărțirea Europei în sfere de influență ar însemna sfârșitul integrării europene. Sunt aici pentru a lua poziție împotriva noului avatar al răului radical
Externe
Laura Codruța Kovesi, în Ucraina: Împărțirea Europei în sfere de influență ar însemna sfârșitul integrării europene. Sunt aici pentru a lua poziție împotriva noului avatar al răului radical
Turcia rămâne deschisă pentru turiști, în ciuda pagubelor însemnate provocate de cutremur
Externe
Turcia rămâne deschisă pentru turiști, în ciuda pagubelor însemnate provocate de cutremur
Un clip care circulă pe Internet provoacă fiori. Bunicuțele Z, mesaje fără regrete: „Trebuie omorâți toți, până la ultimul, inclusiv bebelușii” (VIDEO)
Externe
Un clip care circulă pe Internet provoacă fiori. Bunicuțele Z, mesaje fără regrete: „Trebuie omorâți toți, până la ultimul, inclusiv bebelușii” (VIDEO)