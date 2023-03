Care sunt primele țări pe care le va vizita Charles al III-lea al Marii Britanii după încoronare: „Legături istorice”, anunțul a fost confirmat

Foto: Hepta - Alpha Press / Alpha Press EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE THE DOCUMENTS IN THE IMAGE HAVE BEEN BLURRED. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for press usage until 7th October 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications.