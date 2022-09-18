B1 Inregistrari!
B1 LIVE!
Acasa » Externe » China: 27 de pasageri ai unui autobuz au murit într-un accident rutier

China: 27 de pasageri ai unui autobuz au murit într-un accident rutier

Beatris Ionita
18 sept. 2022, 11:13
China: 27 de pasageri ai unui autobuz au murit într-un accident rutier

Un tragic accident rutier s-a produs în sud-vestul, duminică dimineață. Un autobuz care avea 47 de pasageri s-a răsturnat în provincia muntoasă Guizhou. 27 de persoane au murit. Alte 20 de victime rănite au primit îngrijiri medicale.

Potrivit surselor externe, autobuzul ar fi transportat pacienți COVID către spații speciale de cazare.

Maramureș: Accident rutier soldat cu 9 pasageri răniți
Eveniment - 18 sep, 10:47
Maramureș: Accident rutier soldat cu 9 pasageri răniți

Știre în curs de actualizare

Tags:
Urmăriți B1TV.ro și pe
Citește și...
Viktor Orban: Uniunea Europeană s-ar putea destrăma până în 2030
Externe
Viktor Orban: Uniunea Europeană s-ar putea destrăma până în 2030
Centrala nucleară Zaporojie a fost reconectată la rețeaua electrică
Externe
Centrala nucleară Zaporojie a fost reconectată la rețeaua electrică
Statul Major ucrainean susține că rușii își pregătesc retragerea din Herson
Externe
Statul Major ucrainean susține că rușii își pregătesc retragerea din Herson
Furtună violentă în staţiunea bulgară Pomorie de la Marea Neagră. Pagube importante (VIDEO, FOTO)
Externe
Furtună violentă în staţiunea bulgară Pomorie de la Marea Neagră. Pagube importante (VIDEO, FOTO)
Mărturii din infern. Viața sub ocupația rusă, povestită de ucrainenii dintr-un sat eliberat: Am lucrat în grădini sub bătaia gloanțelor. Rușii au electrocutat oameni, au violat femei, au luat tot ce au putut
Externe
Mărturii din infern. Viața sub ocupația rusă, povestită de ucrainenii dintr-un sat eliberat: Am lucrat în grădini sub bătaia gloanțelor. Rușii au electrocutat oameni, au violat femei, au luat tot ce au putut
„Moarte dictatorului!”. Proteste în Iran după ce o tânără a fost omorâtă în bătaie de ”poliția moralității” pentru că nu purta corect hijabul (VIDEO)
Externe
„Moarte dictatorului!”. Proteste în Iran după ce o tânără a fost omorâtă în bătaie de ”poliția moralității” pentru că nu purta corect hijabul (VIDEO)
Olaf Scholz a declarat că a discutat cu Vladimir Putin „pe un ton prietenesc” și după ce Rusia a invadat Ucraina
Externe
Olaf Scholz a declarat că a discutat cu Vladimir Putin „pe un ton prietenesc” și după ce Rusia a invadat Ucraina
Viktor Orban, încă un discurs rasist, anti-UE și pro-Rusia: FIDESZ va guverna până în 2060, se va opune prelungirii sancțiunilor UE împotriva Rusiei, iar Ucraina ar pierde o jumătate din teritoriu
Externe
Viktor Orban, încă un discurs rasist, anti-UE și pro-Rusia: FIDESZ va guverna până în 2060, se va opune prelungirii sancțiunilor UE împotriva Rusiei, iar Ucraina ar pierde o jumătate din teritoriu
Joe Biden îl avertizează pe Vladimir Putin să nu folosească armele nucleare: „Să nu faci asta!” (VIDEO)
Externe
Joe Biden îl avertizează pe Vladimir Putin să nu folosească armele nucleare: „Să nu faci asta!” (VIDEO)
România are 50 lansatoare HIMARS. Cum acționează în Ucraina unde au devenit „spaima lui Putin”
Externe
România are 50 lansatoare HIMARS. Cum acționează în Ucraina unde au devenit „spaima lui Putin”