Un tragic accident rutier s-a produs în sud-vestul, duminică dimineață. Un autobuz care avea 47 de pasageri s-a răsturnat în provincia muntoasă Guizhou. 27 de persoane au murit. Alte 20 de victime rănite au primit îngrijiri medicale.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus turned on its side in ‘s Guizhou Province early Sunday morning.

Potrivit surselor externe, autobuzul ar fi transportat pacienți COVID către spații speciale de cazare.

A bus transporting 47 people to quarantine center crashed on its way, killing 27 of the passengers on site, severely injuring the rest 20. Death toll may increase. Not so fun fact, Zero Covid policy in China killed 100x more people than COVID.

