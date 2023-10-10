Israelul a fost atacat cu obuze din Siria. Armata israeliană a început să riposteze

Obuze au fost lansate de pe teritoriul Siriei spre Israel, a transmis, marți seara, armata israeliană.
Unele obuze au aterizat în zone deschise de pe teritoriul israelian, a informat armata israeliană, fără a menționat și alte detalii, potrivit știrileprotv.
A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas.
„În urmă cu puțin timp, au fost identificate mai multe lansări de artilerie din Siria, care vizau Israelul. O parte dintre lansări au traversat teritoriul israelian și se presupune că au căzut în zone deschise”, a transmis armata Israelului.
IDF soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria. pic.twitter.com/4XgKFYsp8T
Și Israelul a răspuns imediat cu artilerie și obuze de mortier.