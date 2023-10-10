B1 Inregistrari!
B1 LIVE!
Acasa » Externe » Israelul a fost atacat cu obuze din Siria. Armata israeliană a început să riposteze

Israelul a fost atacat cu obuze din Siria. Armata israeliană a început să riposteze

B1.ro
10 oct. 2023, 23:24
Israelul a fost atacat cu obuze din Siria. Armata israeliană a început să riposteze
Foto: Captura Youtube

Obuze au fost lansate de pe teritoriul Siriei spre Israel, a transmis, marți seara, armata israeliană.

Obuze lansate din Siria în Israel

Unele obuze au aterizat în zone deschise de pe teritoriul israelian, a informat armata israeliană, fără a menționat și alte detalii, potrivit știrileprotv.

Putin a discutat cu Erdogan despre situația din Israel. Ce a spus liderul de la Kremlin
Externe - 10 oct, 23:55
Putin a discutat cu Erdogan despre situația din Israel. Ce a spus liderul de la Kremlin

„În urmă cu puțin timp, au fost identificate mai multe lansări de artilerie din Siria, care vizau Israelul. O parte dintre lansări au traversat teritoriul israelian și se presupune că au căzut în zone deschise”, a transmis armata Israelului.

Și Israelul a răspuns imediat cu artilerie și obuze de mortier.

Tags:
Urmăriți B1TV.ro și pe
Citește și...
Satul pitoresc care a fost vândut unei firme de imobiliare cu 18 milioane de euro / Localnicii speră că acesta se va dezvolta
Externe
Satul pitoresc care a fost vândut unei firme de imobiliare cu 18 milioane de euro / Localnicii speră că acesta se va dezvolta
Israelul pulverizează Gaza după atacul Hamas / Continuă pregătirile pentru o invazie terestră de proporții
Externe
Israelul pulverizează Gaza după atacul Hamas / Continuă pregătirile pentru o invazie terestră de proporții
România a oferit, de la începutul războiului în Ucraina, 15 „pachete” de ajutoare militare, susține Zelenski
Externe
România a oferit, de la începutul războiului în Ucraina, 15 „pachete” de ajutoare militare, susține Zelenski
Josep Borrell, șeful diplomației europene: „Israelul are dreptul să se apere, dar în conformitate cu dreptul internațional”
Externe
Josep Borrell, șeful diplomației europene: „Israelul are dreptul să se apere, dar în conformitate cu dreptul internațional”
Un șofer român de TIR le-a dat planurile peste cap unor traficanți de droguri: I-a lăsat fără cocaina de 43 de milioane de euro
Externe
Un șofer român de TIR le-a dat planurile peste cap unor traficanți de droguri: I-a lăsat fără cocaina de 43 de milioane de euro
Peste 1.000 de oameni, uciși în atacul Hamas din Israel. Sudul țării atacat cu rachete
Externe
Peste 1.000 de oameni, uciși în atacul Hamas din Israel. Sudul țării atacat cu rachete
Un bărbat s-a trezit cu 120.000 de lire sterline în contul său: „Aș fi fost aranjat pe viață dacă îi păstram”
Externe
Un bărbat s-a trezit cu 120.000 de lire sterline în contul său: „Aș fi fost aranjat pe viață dacă îi păstram”
Ministerul Turismului: ”Excursiile în Israel ar trebui evitate”
Externe
Ministerul Turismului: ”Excursiile în Israel ar trebui evitate”
Volodimir Zelenski: „Rusia este interesată de un război global”
Externe
Volodimir Zelenski: „Rusia este interesată de un război global”
Turcia critică dur decizia SUA de a trimite portavioane în apropierea Israelului: „Vor începe să comită masacre grave”
Externe
Turcia critică dur decizia SUA de a trimite portavioane în apropierea Israelului: „Vor începe să comită masacre grave”