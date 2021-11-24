Grammy a afișat lista nominalizărilor. Vedetele au intrat în competiție

Grammy este una dintre cele mai prestigioase premii din showbizul mondial. Interpreții o așteaptă cu sufletul la gură. Fiecare vedeta se visează câștigătoarea marelui premiu.

Evenimentul va avea loc în 31 ianuarie, iar miercuri seara, organizatorii au publicat listele cu numele concurenților. Vezi mai multe poze în galeria foto de AICI.

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy 2022

Record of the Year: ABBA – I Still Have Faith; In You Jon Batiste – Freedom Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You; Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches; Brandi Carlile – Right on Time; Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More; Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever; Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name); Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License Silk; Sonic – Leave The Door Open.

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste – We Are Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale; Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe); Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe); Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever.

Song of the Year: Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits; Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise; Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License; H.E.R. – Fight For You; Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever; Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More; Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open; Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name); Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches; Brandi Carlile – Right On Time.

Best New Artist: Arooj Aftab; Jimmie Allen; Baby Keem; Finneas; Glass Animals; Japanese Breakfast; The Kid Laroi; Arlo Parks; Olivia Rodrigo; Saweetie.

Best Pop Vocal Album: Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe); Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe); Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever; Ariana Grande – Positions; Olivia Rodrigo – Sour.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero Ólafur; Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom; James Blake – Before; Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak; Caribou – You Can Do It; Rüfüs du Sol – Alive; Tiësto – The Business.

Best Alternative Music Album: Fleet Foxes – Shore; Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power; Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee; Arlo Parks – Collapsed; In Sunbeams St. Vincent – Daddys Home.

Best R&B Performance: Snoh Aalegra – Lost You; Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches; H.E.R. – Damage Silk; Sonic – Leave the Door Open; Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings.

Best Progressive R&B: Album Eric Bellinger – New Light Cory; Henry – Something To Say; Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood; Valiant Lucky Daye – Table For Two Terrace; Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert; Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay.

Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties; Cardi B – Up; J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life; Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy Megan; Thee Stallion – Thot Shit.

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Jon Batiste – I Need You; BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home; Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again; H.E.R. – Fight for You Lucky; Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take.