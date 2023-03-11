Accident rutier cu sfârșit tragic. Un cunoscut pilot de curse a murit

Fiul președintelui Federației Internaționale de Automobilism, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a murit în urma unui accident de mașină în Emiratele Arabe Unite, a confirmat un purtător de cuvânt, potrivit

Saif Ben Sulayem avea 29 de ani și a murit marți, în Dubai. Tânărul avea o pasiune pentru mașini rapide participa la curse concurând în 2016-17 în seria Formula 4 din Emiratele Arabe Unite împotriva actualilor debutanți în Formula 1 Logan Sargeant și Oscar Piastri. Spre surprinderea tuturor, acesta a decis să nu-și continue cariera la nivel internațional și să rămână în țara natală.

Tatăl său, Mohammed Ben Sulayem este șeful FIA și supraveghează mai multe curse, inclusiv Formula 1.

BREAKING NEWS

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem youngest son has lost his life in a road accident in Dubai.

Saif Ben Sulayem, followed in his fathers footsteps of having a passionate interest in cars and motorsports.

The younger Ben Sulayem competed in the 2016-17 UAE

— Global Grid Girls (@GlobalGridGirl1)