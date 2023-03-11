Accident rutier cu sfârșit tragic. Un cunoscut pilot de curse a murit

Eveniment - 11 mar, 08:19
Fiul președintelui Federației Internaționale de Automobilism, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a murit în urma unui accident de mașină în Emiratele Arabe Unite, a confirmat un purtător de cuvânt, potrivit planetf1.com.
BREAKING NEWS
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem youngest son has lost his life in a road accident in Dubai.
Saif Ben Sulayem, followed in his fathers footsteps of having a passionate interest in cars and motorsports.
The younger Ben Sulayem competed in the 2016-17 UAE pic.twitter.com/IXTVV1acDo
— Global Grid Girls (@GlobalGridGirl1) March 10, 2023