Accident rutier cu sfârșit tragic. Un cunoscut pilot de curse a murit

Accident rutier cu sfârșit tragic. Un cunoscut pilot de curse a murit

Beatris Ionita
11 mart. 2023, 15:15
Accident rutier cu sfârșit tragic. Un cunoscut pilot de curse a murit
Foto: Hepta.ro / DPA Images / David Davies

Fiul președintelui Federației Internaționale de Automobilism, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a murit în urma unui accident de mașină în Emiratele Arabe Unite, a confirmat un purtător de cuvânt, potrivit planetf1.com.

 Saif Ben Sulayem avea 29 de ani și a murit marți, în Dubai. Tânărul avea o pasiune pentru mașini rapide participa la curse concurând în 2016-17 în seria Formula 4 din Emiratele Arabe Unite împotriva actualilor debutanți în Formula 1 Logan Sargeant și Oscar Piastri. Spre surprinderea tuturor, acesta a decis să nu-și continue cariera la nivel internațional și să rămână în țara natală.
Tatăl său, Mohammed Ben Sulayem este șeful FIA și supraveghează mai multe curse, inclusiv Formula 1.

