Cel puțin 45 de oameni au murit, în Bulgaria, după ce un autocar a luat foc pe autostradă. Printre victime sunt și 12 copii (VIDEO)

Last night our Bus had a blow out on the way home. The togetherness from each saints fan who shared that bus with us makes me so f¥ckin proud to be a Saintee. I hope all those hurt make a speedy recovery – thankfully no fracture to Hubby’s tibial plateau 🥺 Scary, scary shit! pic.twitter.com/7BnLfLQrff

— ☆🏆ҍҽեհ ǟʀʄǟօʊɨ🏆☆ (@B3thArfaoui) November 21, 2021