Miliardarul Elon Musk susține că Ucraina ar trebui să renunțe la Crimeea pentru pace (FOTO)

Mihailo Podolak, consilierul prezidențial al Ucrainei l-a ironizat pe Elon Musk pentru că a sugerat că Kievul ar trebui să accepte anexarea Crimeei de către Rusia în schimbul încheierii războiului, potrivit hotnews.ro.
Ukraine-Russia Peace:
– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.
– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
– Water supply to Crimea assured.
– Ukraine remains neutral.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
.@elonmusk there is a better peace plan.
1. 🇺🇦 liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea.
2. 🇷🇺 undergoes demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization so it can no longer threaten others.
3. War criminals go through international tribunal.
Let’s vote?
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 3, 2022