Acasa » Externe » Miliardarul Elon Musk susține că Ucraina ar trebui să renunțe la Crimeea pentru pace (FOTO)

Miliardarul Elon Musk susține că Ucraina ar trebui să renunțe la Crimeea pentru pace (FOTO)

Ana Beatrice
03 oct. 2022, 23:19
Miliardarul Elon Musk susține că Ucraina ar trebui să renunțe la Crimeea pentru pace (FOTO)

Mihailo Podolak, consilierul prezidențial al Ucrainei l-a ironizat pe Elon Musk pentru că a sugerat că Kievul ar trebui să accepte anexarea Crimeei de către Rusia în schimbul încheierii războiului, potrivit hotnews.ro.

Musk a propus rețeta sa de pace între Rusia și Ucraina pe Twitter, însoțită de un sondaj

Mihailo Podolak a venit cu un răspuns la propunerea lui Elon Musk

