O cafenea din Rusia a explodat. Polițiștii au deschis o anchetă (VIDEO)

O explozie s-a produs, luni, la o cafenea cu tematicp din Asia Centrală, în orașul Voronej, în Rusia.

În videoclipurile postate pe rețelele de socializare se vede momentul în care ferestrele cafenelei de pe strada Lenin se sparg, conform

Explozie a avut loc luni dimineața, iar în cafenea nu se afla nimeni.

Agenția rusă de presă RIA Novosti menționează că poliția a anunțat că va demara o anchetă în urma exploziei, iar atacul a fost comis cu o grenadă.

