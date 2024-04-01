B1 Inregistrari!
Acasa » Externe » O cafenea din Rusia a explodat. Polițiștii au deschis o anchetă (VIDEO)

O cafenea din Rusia a explodat. Polițiștii au deschis o anchetă (VIDEO)

01 apr. 2024, 13:53
Sursa foto: captura video X/ @nexta_tv

O explozie s-a produs, luni, la o cafenea cu tematicp din Asia Centrală, în orașul Voronej, în Rusia.

Nu se afla nimeni în cafenea

În videoclipurile postate pe rețelele de socializare se vede momentul în care ferestrele cafenelei de pe strada Lenin se sparg, conform știrileprotv.

Explozie a avut loc luni dimineața, iar în cafenea nu se afla nimeni.

Agenția rusă de presă RIA Novosti menționează că poliția a anunțat că va demara o anchetă în urma exploziei, iar atacul a fost comis cu o grenadă.

