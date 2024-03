Tânăra româncă ucisă de către teroriștii Hamas era faimoasă în Israel: Semnătura ei era inconfundabilă

Let’s remember Inbar Haiman who was kidnapped by Hamas 7/10 and murdered by them. Inbar was no threat to anyone.

Inbar Haiman, a 27-year-old Israeli art student from Haifa, was kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists on October 7 from the Supernova Music Festival.

Today it has been announced that her dead body was discovered in Gaza— she was murdered in captivity.

“She’s so full of love and…

