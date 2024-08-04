B1 Inregistrari!
Tensiuni în Orientul Mijlociu: Hezbollah atacă Israelul cu zeci de rachete (VIDEO)

Tensiuni în Orientul Mijlociu: Hezbollah atacă Israelul cu zeci de rachete (VIDEO)

Beatris Ionita
04 aug. 2024, 08:54
Tensiuni în Orientul Mijlociu: Hezbollah atacă Israelul cu zeci de rachete (VIDEO)
(240730) -- MARJEYOUN (LEBANON), July 30, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Smoke rises after a Hezbollah's attack in Beit Hillel, Israel, as seen from Marjeyoun, Lebanon, on July 30, 2024. A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday at dawn in an Israel airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua. A civilian was killed in northern Israel by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, adding that it was firing artillery toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon in response. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM
Hezbollah a lansat 50 de rachete asupra nordului Israelului sâmbătă noapte, într-un gest de solidaritate cu palestinienii din Gaza și ca răspuns la recentele atacuri israeliene asupra sudului Libanului, unde au fost răniți civili, potrivit telegraph.co.uk.

În plus, tensiunile au crescut după asasinarea liderului Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh, la Teheran, la câteva ore după implicarea Israelului în uciderea comandantului Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, la Beirut. Iranul a promis o ripostă „severă” împotriva Israelului, acuzându-l de moartea lui Haniyeh.

În urma atacului nu au fost raportate victime. În ciuda intensității acestuia, majoritatea proiectilelor au fost interceptate de sistemul de apărare Iron Dome al Israelului.
Între timp, Hamas a anunțat că a început un proces de consultare pentru alegerea unui nou lider, în urma morții lui Ismail Haniyeh. Acest lider al Hamas a fost ucis în Teheran printr-un atac cu un proiectil cu rază scurtă de acțiune, care a provocat o explozie severă. Gardienii Revoluției din Iran au detaliat incidentul, acuzând Israelul și SUA de planificarea și executarea atacului.
