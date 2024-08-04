Tensiuni în Orientul Mijlociu: Hezbollah atacă Israelul cu zeci de rachete (VIDEO)

(240730) -- MARJEYOUN (LEBANON), July 30, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Smoke rises after a Hezbollah's attack in Beit Hillel, Israel, as seen from Marjeyoun, Lebanon, on July 30, 2024. A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday at dawn in an Israel airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua. A civilian was killed in northern Israel by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, adding that it was firing artillery toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon in response. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM