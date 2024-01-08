Lista completă a câștigătorilor de la Globurile de Aur 2024. „Oppenheimer” a fost desemnat cel mai bun film-dramă

Cea de-a 81-a ediţie a a avut loc duminică, 7 ianuarie. Unele dintre cele mai apreciate producții lansate anul acesta au reușit să obțină nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2024.

Globurile de Aur au fost marcate duminică de explozia filmului „Oppenheimer”, favorit cu „ ”, şi de înaltele onoruri acordate filmului francez „Anatomie d’une Chute”, care a obţinut două trofee.

Lista câștigătorilor de la Globurile de Aur 2024

Cel mai bun film – dramă: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Past Lives”, „The Zone of Interest”.

Cel mai bun film – comedie/musical: „Air”, „American Fiction”, „Barbie”, „The Holdovers”, „May December”, „Poor Things”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – dramă: Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”, Leonardo Dicaprio – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Colman Domingo – „Rustin”, Barry Keoghan – „Saltburn”, Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”, Andrew Scott – „All of Us Strangers”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film – dramă: Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”, Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”, Annette Bening – „Nyad”, Greta Lee – „Past Lives”, Cailee Spaeny – „Priscilla”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – comedie/musical: Nicolas Cage – „Dream Scenario”, Timothee Chalamet – „Wonka”, Matt Damon – „Air”, Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”, Joaquin Phoenix – „Beau is Afraid”, Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film – comedie/musical: Fantasia Barrino – „The Color Purple”, Jennifer Lawrence – „No Hard Feelings”, Natalie Portman – „May December”, Alma Pöysti – „Fallen Leaves”, Margot Robbie – „Barbie”, Emma Stone – „Poor Things”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe – „Poor Things”, Robert De Niro – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. – „Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling – „Barbie”, Charles Melton – „May December”, Mark Ruffalo – „Poor Things”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt – „Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks – „The Color Purple”, Jodie Foster – „Nyad”, Julianne Moore – „May December”, Rosamund Pike – „Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – „The Holdovers”.

Cel mai bun regizor: Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”, Greta Gerwig – „Barbie”, Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”, Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”, Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moonâ”, Celine Song – „Past Lives”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy and the Heron”, „Elemental”, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, „Suzume”, „Wish”.

Cel mai bun film străin: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „Fallen Leaves”, „Io Capitano”, „Past Lives”, „Society of the Snow”, „The Zone of Interest”.

Cel mai bun scenariu: „Barbie”, „Poor Things”, „Oppenheimer”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Past Lives”, „Anatomy of a Fall”.

Televiziune

Cel mai bun serial – dramă: „1923”, „The Crown”, „The Diplomat”, „The Last of Us”, „The Morning Show”, „Succession”.

Cel mai bun serial – comedie/musical: „The Bear”, „Ted Lasso”, „Abbott Elementary”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Jury Duty”, „Barry”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – dramă: Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Gary Oldman – „Slow Horses”, Dominic West „The Crown”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial – dramă: Helen Mirren – „1923”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession”, Imelda Staunton – „The Crown”, Emma Stone – „The Curse”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – comedie/musical: Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Bill Hader – „Barry”, Martin Short – „Only Murders in the Building”, Steve Martin – „Only Murders in the Building”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-comedie/musical: Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary”, Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Selena Gomez – „Only Murders in the Building”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear”, Elle Fanning – „The Great”.

Cea mai bună miniserie/antologie/lungmetraj TV: „Beef”, „Lessons in Chemistry”, „Daisy Jones & the Six”, „All the Light We Cannot See”, „Fellow Travelers”, „Fargo”.