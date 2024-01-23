Premiile Oscar 2024: „Oppenheimer” conduce cursa nominalizărilor la cele mai râvnite trofee din lumea cinematografiei

Academia de Film Americană a anunțat, într-o transmisiune live, pe internet, nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar ce urmează să fie decernate în acest an.

Oppenheimer, filmul realizat de Christopher Nolan, un mare succes și la box-office, domină selecția făcută în acest an având nu mai puțin de 13 nominalizări. Interpretul principal, Cilian Murphy a fost nominalizat pentru categoria ”cel mai bun actor în rol principal”, iar Emily Blunt și Robert Downey Jr, colegii săi din acest film, pentru rolurile secundare. De asemenea, Christopher Nolan este nominalizat pentru cea mai bună regie.

Îl urmează ”Poor things”, filmul regizorului Yorgos Lanthimos, cu Emma Stone în rolul principal, cu 11 nominalizări, în timp ce ”Killers of the Flower Moon”, al lui Martin Scorsese a primit 10. ”Barbie”, filmul verii anului 2023, a primit opt nominalizări.

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 11 martie 2024 și va fi găzduită, pentru a patra oară, de Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună regie

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie“

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film străin

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film de animație

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scenariu original

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună imagine

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune efecte vizuale

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Napoleon

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun machiaj

“Golda”

“Maestro”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune decoruri

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune costume

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun cântec original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun montaj sonor

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună coloană sonoră

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film documentar

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj documentar

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

Island in Between

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj

“The After”

Invincible

Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj de animație

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”