Premiile Oscar 2024: „Oppenheimer" conduce cursa nominalizărilor la cele mai râvnite trofee din lumea cinematografiei

Premiile Oscar 2024: „Oppenheimer” conduce cursa nominalizărilor la cele mai râvnite trofee din lumea cinematografiei

23 ian. 2024, 16:14
Premiile Oscar 2024: „Oppenheimer” conduce cursa nominalizărilor la cele mai râvnite trofee din lumea cinematografiei
Academia de Film Americană a anunțat, într-o transmisiune live, pe internet, nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar ce urmează să fie decernate în acest an.

Oppenheimer, filmul realizat de Christopher Nolan, un mare succes și la box-office, domină selecția făcută în acest an având nu mai puțin de 13 nominalizări. Interpretul principal, Cilian Murphy a fost nominalizat pentru categoria ”cel mai bun actor în rol principal”, iar Emily Blunt și Robert Downey Jr, colegii săi din acest film, pentru rolurile secundare. De asemenea, Christopher Nolan este nominalizat pentru cea mai bună regie.

Îl urmează ”Poor things”, filmul regizorului Yorgos Lanthimos, cu Emma Stone în rolul principal, cu 11 nominalizări, în timp ce ”Killers of the Flower Moon”, al lui Martin Scorsese a primit 10. ”Barbie”, filmul verii anului 2023, a primit opt nominalizări.

Exasperare la Hollywood din cauza noii politici stricte privind „diversitatea". Culmea, noua regulă ignoră o minoritate
16 ian, 12:39
Exasperare la Hollywood din cauza noii politici stricte privind „diversitatea”. Culmea, noua regulă ignoră o minoritate

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 11 martie 2024 și va fi găzduită, pentru a patra oară, de Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film

“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună regie

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera – “Barbie“
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film străin

“Io Capitano” (Italy)
“Perfect Days” (Japan)
“Society of the Snow” (Spain)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film de animație

“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scenariu original

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună imagine

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune efecte vizuale

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Napoleon

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun machiaj

“Golda”
“Maestro”
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune decoruri

“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cele mai bune costume

“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun cântec original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun montaj sonor

“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cea mai bună coloană sonoră

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun film documentar

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
“20 Days in Mariupol”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj documentar

“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
Island in Between
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj

“The After”
Invincible
Night of Fortune
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Oscar 2024: Nominalizări pentru cel mai bun scurt-metraj de animație

“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

