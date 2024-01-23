Premiile Oscar 2024: „Oppenheimer” conduce cursa nominalizărilor la cele mai râvnite trofee din lumea cinematografiei

Academia de Film Americană a anunțat, într-o transmisiune live, pe internet, nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar ce urmează să fie decernate în acest an.
Oppenheimer, filmul realizat de Christopher Nolan, un mare succes și la box-office, domină selecția făcută în acest an având nu mai puțin de 13 nominalizări. Interpretul principal, Cilian Murphy a fost nominalizat pentru categoria ”cel mai bun actor în rol principal”, iar Emily Blunt și Robert Downey Jr, colegii săi din acest film, pentru rolurile secundare. De asemenea, Christopher Nolan este nominalizat pentru cea mai bună regie.
Îl urmează ”Poor things”, filmul regizorului Yorgos Lanthimos, cu Emma Stone în rolul principal, cu 11 nominalizări, în timp ce ”Killers of the Flower Moon”, al lui Martin Scorsese a primit 10. ”Barbie”, filmul verii anului 2023, a primit opt nominalizări.
Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 11 martie 2024 și va fi găzduită, pentru a patra oară, de Jimmy Kimmel.
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor things
Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera – “Barbie“
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
“Io Capitano” (Italy)
“Perfect Days” (Japan)
“Society of the Snow” (Spain)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Napoleon
“Golda”
“Maestro”
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
“20 Days in Mariupol”
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
Island in Between
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
“The After”
Invincible
Night of Fortune
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”