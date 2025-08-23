B1 Inregistrari!
B1 LIVE!
Acasa » Eveniment » Ce n-ar trebui să comanzi niciodată dintr-un restaurant: „Nu o să vezi problema, dar o vei simți după 12 ore”

Ce n-ar trebui să comanzi niciodată dintr-un restaurant: „Nu o să vezi problema, dar o vei simți după 12 ore”

Traian Avarvarei
23 aug. 2025, 20:30
Ce n-ar trebui să comanzi niciodată dintr-un restaurant: „Nu o să vezi problema, dar o vei simți după 12 ore”
Sursa Foto: Freepik.com

O influenceriță din Marea Britanie, prietenă cu un proprietar de restaurant, a dezvăluit ce preparate trebuie să evităm când mergem să mâncăm în oraș. Ea a explicat de ce mâncărurile respective ne pot crea mari probleme de sănătate.

Cuprins

  • Ce să nu mâncăm în restaurant
  • De ce banalul pui poate deveni periculos pentru sănătate

Ce să nu mâncăm în restaurant

Julia a susținut că ar trebui să evităm „specialitățile”, deoarece nu sunt asociate cu ingredientele de sezon: „În limbajul restaurantelor, acestea sunt adesea ”lucruri pe care trebuie să le vindem înainte să se strice”. Sosul va masca vechimea, garnitura îți va distrage atenția. Practic plătești scump resturi de ieri”.

De asemenea, trebuie evitate fructele de mare servite în restaurante care nu se află pe malul apei deoarece distanța poate face ca acestea să nu mai fie proaspete când ajung la servire.

@juliabesz.bloommoneyingWe were sat over a late-night cuppa after his shift when he said it: “There are a few things you should never order in any restaurant.” Not his, not a chain, not even the posh ones. I laughed, thinking it was some insider joke — but his face didn’t budge. He wasn’t being dramatic, he was being de@d serious. The first on his list? “Specials” that aren’t tied to a clear seasonal ingredient. Sounds harmless, but in the trade, that often means “stuff we need to shift before it goes off.” The sauce masks the age, the garnish distracts you — and by the time you’ve finished, you’ve basically paid top dollar for yesterday’s leftovers. Then there’s shellfish in places nowhere near the coast. Unless you know they’ve got daily deliveries and spotless storage, you’re gambling with your gut. “Most punters don’t realise,” he said, “but the wrong handling turns a fancy seafood platter into a food poisoпing time bomb.” He also warned me about ice in drinks at certain bars. “If the ice machine isn’t cleaned properly — and in busy spots, it often isn’t — you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.” Suddenly, that summer cocktail didn’t feel so Instagrammable. And the shocker? Chicken dishes in buffets or all-you-can-eats. It’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if temps aren’t bang-on, and trust me — in high-volume places, they’re not checking every tray like they should. “You won’t see it,” he said, “but you’ll feel it 12 hours later.” Here’s the quick takeaway for peace of mind: next time you eat out, ask yourself one question — how quickly is this moving off the kitchen pass? If the answer’s “not very,” leave it on the menu. You’ll save yourself a fortune in wasted meals… and maybe a night hugging the loo.

♬ original sound – juliabesz.bloommoneying

În plus, nu trebuie să consumăm băuturile cu gheață deoarece, de cele mai multe ori, restaurantele nu curăță mașinile de făcut gheața: „Practic, bei dintr-un recipient plin de bacterii”.

De ce banalul pui poate deveni periculos pentru sănătate

Julia a mai spus că puiul trebuie evitat deoarece, dacă nu e găsit corect, poate produce toxiinfecții alimentare groaznice. De asemenea, dacă e lăsat pe mese de tip bufet, se poate umple cu bacterii: „Nu o să vezi problema, dar o vei simți după 12 ore”.

Tags:
Urmăriți B1TV.ro și pe
`
Citește și...
Patroană de agenție de turism din Constanța, cercetată pentru înșelăciune. Cum a păcălit zeci de oameni și o companie străină. Prejudiciul sare de 400.000 de lei
Eveniment
Patroană de agenție de turism din Constanța, cercetată pentru înșelăciune. Cum a păcălit zeci de oameni și o companie străină. Prejudiciul sare de 400.000 de lei
Patru morți într-un teribil accident în Argeș. Cum s-a produs tragedia
Eveniment
Patru morți într-un teribil accident în Argeș. Cum s-a produs tragedia
Bătaie între muncitorii români și nepalezi, într-o fabrică din Baia Mare. Poliția a intervenit. Posibilele cauze ale conflictului (VIDEO)
Eveniment
Bătaie între muncitorii români și nepalezi, într-o fabrică din Baia Mare. Poliția a intervenit. Posibilele cauze ale conflictului (VIDEO)
Bănescu: Degeaba ne lăudăm că suntem creștini, nu prea mai suntem. Un creștin nu e un om agresiv, analfabet, rău, care-și încheie îndemnurile la violență cu „Doamne, ajută!”. Suntem țara cu cel mai mare număr de femei ucise (VIDEO)
Eveniment
Bănescu: Degeaba ne lăudăm că suntem creștini, nu prea mai suntem. Un creștin nu e un om agresiv, analfabet, rău, care-și încheie îndemnurile la violență cu „Doamne, ajută!”. Suntem țara cu cel mai mare număr de femei ucise (VIDEO)
Profesorul de religie care ar fi violat și bătut o minoră a fost arestat. Ce funcție politică are Marius Lucian Chiurtu și din partea căror partide a candidat
Eveniment
Profesorul de religie care ar fi violat și bătut o minoră a fost arestat. Ce funcție politică are Marius Lucian Chiurtu și din partea căror partide a candidat
Raed Arafat: Studiile au arătat prezența sindromului burnout la un procent din personalul UPU. Ce soluții propune șeful DSU
Eveniment
Raed Arafat: Studiile au arătat prezența sindromului burnout la un procent din personalul UPU. Ce soluții propune șeful DSU
Surpriză neplăcută pentru turiștii care își petrec weekendul pe litoral. Apa mării este mai rece și cu 10 grade față de zilele trecute 
Eveniment
Surpriză neplăcută pentru turiștii care își petrec weekendul pe litoral. Apa mării este mai rece și cu 10 grade față de zilele trecute 
Un român urmărit internațional, prins în Germania, în timpul operațiunilor de căutare a lui Emil Gânj. Ce legătură există între cei doi
Eveniment
Un român urmărit internațional, prins în Germania, în timpul operațiunilor de căutare a lui Emil Gânj. Ce legătură există între cei doi
Interviu Exclusiv // Istoricul Dragoș Ursu: “Victimele comunismului nu sunt responsabile pentru cum le e mistificată amintirea de diferiți activiști politici care cred că pot scoate dividende electorale din parazitarea memoriei acestora”
Eveniment
Interviu Exclusiv // Istoricul Dragoș Ursu: “Victimele comunismului nu sunt responsabile pentru cum le e mistificată amintirea de diferiți activiști politici care cred că pot scoate dividende electorale din parazitarea memoriei acestora”
Autoritățile din Ucraina au raportat peste 400 de atacuri în Zaporojie. Zeci clădiri au fost avariate
Eveniment
Autoritățile din Ucraina au raportat peste 400 de atacuri în Zaporojie. Zeci clădiri au fost avariate
Ultima oră
21:58 - Nepoata Simonei Halep, gimnasta Cristina Halep, ar fi fost agresată de antrenoare: „Într-un clip se vede cum Maria Gîrbea o lovește și o trage de păr” (FOTO)
21:30 - România, în topul țărilor europene cu cei mai mulți tineri care nici nu învață, nici nu lucrează. „Rezultatele școlare slabe, o preocupare majoră”
20:57 - Patroană de agenție de turism din Constanța, cercetată pentru înșelăciune. Cum a păcălit zeci de oameni și o companie străină. Prejudiciul sare de 400.000 de lei
19:59 - Însoțitor de zbor, concediat după ce a fost găsit drogat și complet dezbrăcat în toaleta avionului
19:29 - Patru morți într-un teribil accident în Argeș. Cum s-a produs tragedia
19:12 - Codin Maticiuc a dezvăluit cu cât îi plătește pe actorii din filmele sale: „Ăsta-i adevărul!”
18:48 - Ianis Hagi, out de la Echipa Naţională. Lucescu a explicat de ce nu-l va convoca: „Este imposibil”
18:26 - Bătaie între muncitorii români și nepalezi, într-o fabrică din Baia Mare. Poliția a intervenit. Posibilele cauze ale conflictului (VIDEO)
17:56 - Radu Vâlcan, despre partea nevăzută de la Insula Iubirii: Mereu mă surprinde câte ceva. Mă consumă psihic și simt nevoia de o vacanță
17:26 - Bănescu: Degeaba ne lăudăm că suntem creștini, nu prea mai suntem. Un creștin nu e un om agresiv, analfabet, rău, care-și încheie îndemnurile la violență cu „Doamne, ajută!”. Suntem țara cu cel mai mare număr de femei ucise (VIDEO)